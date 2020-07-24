Technology, Media and Telecommunications
July 24, 2020 / 6:19 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Vodafone targets Frankfurt listing for mast unit in early 2021

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 24 (Reuters) - Vodafone, the world’s second biggest mobile operator, said on Friday it would list its towers unit, named Vantage Towers, in Frankfurt in early 2021.

It announced it would set up a European mast company worth upwards of 18 billion euros a year ago. The company, which has more than 68,000 mobile towers across nine European markets, became operational in May.

Vodafone also reported a 1.3% decline in first-quarter organic service revenue, which it said was mainly due to COVID-19 impacts. It reiterated its guidance for the year.

Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
