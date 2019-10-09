CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Vodafone to reduce store footprint by 15% - CEO

(Clarifies throughout to show reductions are global not European)

DUESSELDORF, Germany, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Vodafone will reduce its store footprint by 15%, chief executive Nick Read said on Tuesday, as the telecoms firm makes better use of data to optimise its store estate.

Read said the group would use big data to overhaul its 7,700 stores globally, transforming 40% of the outlets by the end of 2021 to offer more services in addition to the 15% of stores that will close.

Vodafone has around 5,000 stores in Europe. (Reporting by Paul Sandle, Editing by Alistair Smout)