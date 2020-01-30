Iliad in touch with competition authorities over TIM, Vodafone tower deal

MILAN, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Iliad is in touch with the competition authorities over the planned merger of the mobile towers of Telecom Italia (TIM) and Vodafone , the Italian country head of the French telecom and media group said on Thursday.

TIM and Vodafone agreed in July to fold their Italian mobile tower assets into TIM unit INWIT to cut debt and free up cash for the roll-out of next generation 5G networks.

“A partnership between operators like INWIT and Vodafone could put competition at risk... we are ready to defend ourselves if competition was at risk,” Benedetto Levi said.

Levi said Iliad would be launching a 5G offer in Italy before the end of 2020. (Reporting by Elvira Pollina, writing by Stephen Jewkes)