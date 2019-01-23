O2 and Vodafone extend UK network sharing deal to include 5G

LONDON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Telefonica’s O2 and Vodafone have agreed to extend their network partnership in Britain to include 5G to accelerate the deployment of the faster mobile service at a lower cost for both operators.

The two groups - the second and third biggest players in the competitive market behind BT’s EE - said they would also upgrade their transmission networks with higher capacity fibre cables.

They have agreed non-binding heads of terms about the agreement which remain subject to regulatory approval. They expect to conclude the steps during 2019.