VIENNA, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Austrian specialty steelmaker Voestalpine said on Friday that it plans to introduce short-time working for up to 950 employees at its Kindberg location from March.

The production of seamless tubes at the site is massively affected by U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminium products, Voestalpine said. (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; editing by Thomas Seythal)