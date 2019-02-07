UPDATE 1-Voestalpine posts Q3 net loss, sees European economy slowing further

* Q3 net loss of 40.5 mln eur

* Q3 EBIT down 82 pct to 46 mln eur

* Shares down 2 percent (Adds detail, background)

VIENNA, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Specialty steelmaker Voestalpine posted a net loss for its third quarter on Thursday, blaming a weak economic environment and one-time effects, pushing its shares down 2.5 percent in early trade.

The Austrian group, which issued its second profit warning in four months in January, reported a net loss of 40.5 million euros ($45.97 million) for the three months to end-December after a profit of 167 million euros last year.

Besides overall weak sentiment, slower demand from the car industry, stand-stills at its plant in Texas, operating problems in another U.S. plant and provisions for a cartel investigation added to its problems.

“The weaker earnings performance reflects not just the dampening of economic sentiment but also the impact of internal negative one-time effects,” Chief Executive Wolfgang Eder said in a statement.

Revenue rose to 3.28 billion euros in the third quarter and will surpass last year’s level of 12.9 billion for the full year, Voestalpine said. However, besides the slowing car sector, demand has peaked in consumer goods and electrical industries as well, it said.

Britain’s still unclear divorce procedure from the European Union and the trade spat between the United States and China undermined a scenario of a moderate cyclical growth, Voestalpine said.

“The European economy is likely to cool off a bit more in the first half of the 2019 calendar year compared with the final months of the previous year,” it said in a statement. Voestalpine confirmed its full-year outlook for earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to fall to 750 million euros.

Voestalpine’s shares traded 2 percent lower at 26.69 euros at 0825 GMT. Last year, they were the biggest loser on the Austrian blue-chip index ATX, falling 48 percent, while the European industrial goods index lost 12 percent. ($1 = 0.8811 euros) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Tassilo Hummel, Susan Fenton and Jan Harvey)