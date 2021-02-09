UPDATE 1-Voestalpine reports first quarterly profit in over a year

* Q3 profit 116.5 mln euros vs yr-earlier loss 275.2 mln

* First quarterly profit after four quarters of losses

* Says could reach upper end of FY forecast range

* Warns uncertainties have risen sharply due to the pandemic (Recasts, adds Q3 results)

BERLIN, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Austrian speciality steelmaker Voestalpine reported its first quarterly profit in over a year on Tuesday as demand from automakers and engineering companies recovered and cost-cutting measures took effect.

It posted a profit of 116.5 million euros ($140.7 million)for the fiscal third quarter through December following four consecutive quarters of losses. In the year-earlier period, its loss was 275.2 million euros.

Voestalpine, which specialises in making finished parts for the automotive, aerospace and rail industries, said it has seen decent demand in the period, with the exception of the oil and natural gas sector and the aerospace industry.

If no new major restrictions on economic activities are imposed, Voestalpine could reach the upper end of its full-year earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) forecast of 800 million to 1 billion euros, it said.

At the same time it warned in its quarterly report that uncertainties about economic developments going forward have risen sharply due to the pandemic. “The risk of downtimes in production or of interruptions in essential supply chains owing to the pandemic cannot be predicted at this time.”