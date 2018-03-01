FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
MobileWorldCongress
LipperAwards
Myanmar
North Korea
Earnings
NorthKorea
The Trump Effect
Breakingviews
Market News
March 1, 2018 / 9:01 AM / Updated 12 hours ago

Voestalpine CEO confident about reaching full-year targets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 1 (Reuters) - Austrian steelmaker Voestalpine expects to comfortably meet its targets for the current financial year, which ends on March 31, its chief executive said.

“We will be able to significantly raise all key financials,” Wolfgang Eder told journalists late on Wednesday.

His comments come after the group last month confirmed it expects to lift full-year revenue by at least 6 percent and increase its operating profit “significantly”.

Eder also said that the group was in talks with 14 carmakers about the supply and production of racks for batteries used in electric vehicles, a key component that ensures battery-packs remain intact in case of material wear or accidents.

He said the U.S. market remained strategically attractive for Voestalpine, despite looming tariffs that President Donald Trump will determine in April, adding levies imposed so far posed no economic threat to the company. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.