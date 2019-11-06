Earnings Season
November 6, 2019 / 6:43 AM / Updated an hour ago

Voestalpine cuts profit forecast amid slow demand from carmakers

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Austrian specialty steelmaker Voestalpine on Wednesday lowered its full-year profit forecast amid continued weak demand from the car sector and low steel prices and now expects core profit to fall by around 17%.

The Linz-based group, which generates a third of its revenue from the auto industry, said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are seen at 1.3 billion euros ($1.44 billion)in 2019/20.

This is largely in line with analyst expectations of 1.39 billion euros, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

Voestalpine had previously guided for a roughly flat EBITDA of 1.56 billion euros.

$1 = 0.9029 euros Reporting by Kirsti Knolle Editing by Michelle Martin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below