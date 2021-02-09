Voestalpine reports 9M loss, says further development hard to predict

BERLIN, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Austrian speciality steelmaker Voestalpine reported a nearly unchanged loss for the first nine months of its 2020/21 business year on Tuesday and said further business development was hard to predict.

Net loss for the nine months through December was at 159.3 million euros ($192.40 million) on 17% lower revenues of 7.97 billion euros.

The uncertainties about economic developments going forward have risen sharply, the group said. “The risk of downtimes in production or of interruptions in essential supply chains owing to the pandemic cannot be predicted at this time.”