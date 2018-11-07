Company News
November 7, 2018 / 6:47 AM / Updated an hour ago

Voestalpine's H1 profit drops 19 pct on lower demand from car industry

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Austrian speciality steelmaker Voestalpine said first-half net profit fell 19 percent largely due to decreasing demand from the auto industry and an unplanned shutdown of a U.S. plant.

Net profit in the six months through September came in at 316.2 million euros ($361.9 million) on sales of 6.67 billion euros, the group said.

The group issued a profit warning last month, reducing its full-year EBIT target to just under 1 billion euros from around 1.18 billion euros.

$1 = 0.8737 euros Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.