Voestalpine's H1 profit drops 19 pct on lower demand from car industry

VIENNA, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Austrian speciality steelmaker Voestalpine said first-half net profit fell 19 percent largely due to decreasing demand from the auto industry and an unplanned shutdown of a U.S. plant.

Net profit in the six months through September came in at 316.2 million euros ($361.9 million) on sales of 6.67 billion euros, the group said.

The group issued a profit warning last month, reducing its full-year EBIT target to just under 1 billion euros from around 1.18 billion euros.