FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Future Of Money
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
#Financials
February 8, 2018 / 6:46 AM / Updated 10 hours ago

Voestalpine's Q3 net profit boosted by strong steel demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Austria’s Voestalpine reported a higher than expected increase in its third-quarter net profit, helped by rising steel prices and strong demand from the automotive industry.

Net profit rose to 167 million euros ($205 million), just beating analyst forecasts of 163 million, the steelmaker said on Wednesday.

“From today’s point of view the operating result (EBITDA) in the fourth quarter should achieve a level similar to the very strong first quarter,” the group said in a statement. ($1 = 0.8149 euros) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.