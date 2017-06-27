FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Vogue magazine takes on 'Legend Vogue' jewelry in trademark case
June 27, 2017 / 7:52 PM / 2 months ago

Vogue magazine takes on 'Legend Vogue' jewelry in trademark case

Lindsey Kortyka

1 Min Read

The owners of Vogue magazine have filed a lawsuit seeking to block a Taiwanese company from registering the trademark "Legend Vogue" for a line of jewelry in the U.S.

Advance Magazine Publishers Inc, the parent company of Vogue publisher Condé Nast, sued Legend Effects Corp on Monday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York in White Plains, claiming the latter's proposed trademark violated those associated with Vogue magazine.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2uePZT5

