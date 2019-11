MUNICH, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Volkswagen’s luxury car unit Audi has agreed to give employment guarantees until 2029 in its home-market Germany, two people close to the matter said.

Earlier on Tuesday, an Audi spokesman had said that talks with labour representatives on cutting costs were making progress. (Reporting by Joern Poltz; Writing by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Christoph Steitz)