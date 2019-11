HAMBURG, Germany, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Volkswagen’s luxury car unit Audi is planning to cut 9,500 jobs by 2025, a person close to the matter said.

Audi declined to comment. But earlier on Tuesday, an Audi spokesman had said that talks with labour representatives on cutting costs were making progress. (Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Kathrin Jones and Michelle Martin)