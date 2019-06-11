End of the road for Volkswagen's self-driving Aurora deal

BERLIN, June 11 (Reuters) - Volkswagen has ended its partnership with self-driving car software firm Aurora, two days after the Silicon Valley start-up said it would build autonomous platforms for commercial vehicles with Fiat Chrysler .

“The activities under our partnership have been concluded,” a VW spokesman said in a statement on Tuesday following an earlier Financial Times report on the move which said VW now wanted to work with Ford on autonomous driving.

VW and Ford announced last June they were in talks to develop a range of commercial vehicles, later extending the discussions to include electric and autonomous cars as part of an alliance designed to save billions in costs.

Aurora, which said in February it had raised $530 million in new funding, also has partnerships with Hyundai Motor Co and China’s Byton to develop and test self-driving systems for automakers, fleet owners and others. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Alexander Smith)