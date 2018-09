Sept 7 (Reuters) - Australian’s competition regulator said on Friday that it accepted a court-enforceable undertaking from Volkswagen’s Australian unit to improve compliance with its consumer guarantee obligations.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission said the undertaking was not related to its ongoing litigation against Volkswagen and Audi for alleged false or misleading diesel emissions claims. (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)