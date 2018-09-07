UPDATE 1-Australian regulator accepts compliance undertaking from Volkswagen

(Adds details of compliance undertaking)

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Australia’s competition regulator said on Friday that it accepted a court-enforceable undertaking from Volkswagen’s Australian unit to improve compliance with its consumer guarantee obligations.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission said the undertaking was not related to its ongoing litigation against Volkswagen and Audi for alleged false or misleading diesel emissions claims.

Volkswagen has undertaken to review past complaints, and offer refunds, replacements or repairs to customers where consumer guarantees rights were not honored, the regulator said.

The company did not disclose the estimated costs to comply with the undertaking.