FILE PHOTO: A Volkswagen logo is seen at a construction completion event of SAIC Volkswagen MEB electric vehicle plant in Shanghai, China November 8, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Volkswagen will suspend auto production in Brazil for 12 days as of March 24 due to the worsening COVID-19 pandemic in the country, the company said in a statement on Friday.

Brazil is South America’s top auto producer and a key base for Volkswagen. The pandemic in Brazil is at an all-time, with daily death tolls that are the worst in the world.