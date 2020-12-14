Volkswagen CEO set to survive power struggle - sources

FRANKFURT, Dec 14 (Reuters) - A leadership crisis at Volkswagen is set to be defused by a compromise at a supervisory board meeting later on Monday, allowing Chief Executive Herbert Diess to stay in charge, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Diess has demanded a contract extension and more backing for his reform efforts from the carmaker’s non-executive board, but he has met resistance from powerful directors who represent employees and unions. (Reporting by Jan Schwartz Writing by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Keith Weir)