VW's supervisory board to meet Wednesday to discuss leadership crisis - Handelsblatt

FILE PHOTO: Volkswagen Group CEO Herbert Diess attends a construction completion event of SAIC Volkswagen MEB electric vehicle plant in Shanghai, China November 8, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Volkswagen’s supervisory board will meet on Wednesday afternoon in an effort to defuse a leadership crisis after Chief Executive Herbert Diess continues to insist on a contract extension, Handelsblatt said, citing company sources.

VW’s supervisory board was due to discuss a reshuffle of the company’s management board on Thursday, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters earlier this week, as the world’s largest carmaker seeks to defuse a leadership crisis.

VW was not immediately reachable for comment.