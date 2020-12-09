VW's supervisory board to meet Wednesday to discuss leadership crisis - Handelsblatt

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Volkswagen’s supervisory board will meet on Wednesday afternoon in an effort to defuse a leadership crisis after Chief Executive Herbert Diess continues to insist on a contract extension, Handelsblatt said, citing company sources.
VW’s supervisory board was due to discuss a reshuffle of the company’s management board on Thursday, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters earlier this week, as the world’s largest carmaker seeks to defuse a leadership crisis.
VW was not immediately reachable for comment.
Reporting by Edward Taylor; editing by Thomas Seythal
