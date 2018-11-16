Volkswagen CEO to take on co's China business as well - Handelsblatt

BERLIN, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Volkswagen’s Herbert Diess will take on the responsibilities for the carmaker’s China business in addition to his duties as group CEO, Handelsblatt daily reported on Friday, as the company’s supervisory board met in Wolfsburg.

Diess will take over the China role from Jochem Heizmann, who will retire in January, the paper added, citing company sources.

VW is scheduled to hold a news conference at 1130 GMT as its board is due to vote on a multi-billion euro investment plan.