BERLIN, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Volkswagen Finance Chief Frank Witter will leave the German car group in the summer of 2021, business publication Manager Magazin reported on Thursday.

Witter, 60 years-old, declined to extend his contract by five years for personal reasons and is instead opting for a nine-month extension this autumn, the magazine added. (Reporting by Thomas Seythal Editing by Riham Alkousaa)