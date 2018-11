BEIJING, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Volkswagen AG and FAW-Volkswagen Automotive have signed a Memorandum of Cooperation under which the Chinese joint venture will import parts and vehicles worth about 62 billion yuan ($9 billion) in 2019, Volkswagen AG said on Tuesday.

The deal was signed during the China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, Volkswagen AG said in a press release.