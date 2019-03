WOLFSBURG, March 12 (Reuters) - Volkswagen will decide whether it makes sense to raise its stake in Chinese joint venture companies toward the end of this year or beginning of next year, Chief Exectuive Herbert Diess said on Tuesday.

The carmaker will also unveil plans for North America at the end of the first quarter, VW said at a news conference to discuss the company’s full-year results. (Reporting by Edward Taylor Editing by Michelle Martin)