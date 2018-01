BEIJING, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Volkswagen on Tuesday said it expects China’s passenger car market to rise around 4 percent in 2018, with the German carmaker’s own sales in the country growing at a similar pace.

The comments were made by Volkswagen’s China chief Jochem Heizmann at a media roundtable. (Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu in BEIJING; Writing by Brenda Goh in SHANGHAI)