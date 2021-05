May 25 (Reuters) - Volkswagen AG has received an offer of 7.5 billion euros ($9.19 billion) for Automobili Lamborghini, Autocar reported on Tuesday.

The non-binding offer sets out terms for the purchase of Automobili Lamborghini by Quantum Group AG, according to the report. (bit.ly/3hSmxhW) ($1 = 0.8165 euros) (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)