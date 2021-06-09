Volkswagen reaches $351 mln dieselgate settlement with former execs

BERLIN, June 9 (Reuters) - Volkswagen on Wednesday said it had agreed with former executives, including ex-CEO Martin Winterkorn, to settle claims related to the dieselgate scandal in a 288 million euro ($351 million) deal.

The agreement, which consists mainly of a 270 million euro payment from directors’ and officers’ liability (D&O) insurances, also includes a settlement with former Audi boss Rupert Stadler.

It still needs to be approved at the company’s annual general meeting on July 22. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Jan Schwartz, editing by Thomas Escritt)