Audi to phase out combustion engines in 10-15 years - WirtschaftsWoche

FILE PHOTO: New Audi automobiles are shown for sale after California Governor Gavin Newsom announced the state will ban the sale of new gasoline powered passenger cars and trucks starting in 2035 in a dramatic move to shift to electric vehicles to curtail greenhouse gas emissions, in Carlsbad, California, U.S., September 23, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

BERLIN (Reuters) - Volkswagen’s premium carmaker Audi aims to phase out combustion engines and offer only electric cars in 10 to 15 years, at the latest, German weekly WirtschaftsWoche reported, citing no sources.

The company is currently working on a concrete time plan and expects to have target dates in the coming months for the phase-out at individual plants, it said.

It cited Audi Chief Executive Markus Duesmann as saying in an interview that “protection of the environment and economic success go together well”.