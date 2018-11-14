VW to convert three German plants to build electric cars

FRANKFURT, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Volkswagen has provided job guarantees until 2028 for employees at its Emden and Hanover factories, and will spend 1.2 billion euros ($1.4 billion) training workers at its Zwickau plant as it prepares to mass produce electric cars in Germany.

Volkswagen said on Wednesday it would start building electric cars for three of its in-house brands in Zwickau, eastern Germany, from late 2019 onwards.

Around 7,700 Zwickau employees are being trained to assemble the Volkswagen ID, the first car to be produced on the company’s MEB electric car underpinnings. Later, a model known as the ID CROZZ crossover family car will follow.

By late 2020, Zwickau will have a daily production capacity of 1,500 vehicles, making six electric car models, Volkswagen said.