May 8, 2018 / 10:05 AM / Updated an hour ago

Germany probing Audi for new emissions device - Der Spiegel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 8 (Reuters) - German motor vehicle authority KBA is probing premium auto maker Audi to see whether its diesel-engined A6/A7 models have been fitted with a previously unkown defeat device, German weekly Der Spiegel said on Tuesday.

In Germany around 30,000 vehicles diesel vehicles conforming to the Euro 6 emission standard may have been fitted with an illegal software emissions device, Spiegel said.

“The KBA has requested a hearing on suspicion the Audi V6TDI A6/A7 models have been fitted with an illegal defeat device,” Spiegel cited a spokesman for Germany’s Transport Ministry as saying.

Audi and Germany’s Transport Ministry were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Edward Taylor Additional reporting by Irene Preisinger and Madeline Chambers Editing by Maria Sheahan)

