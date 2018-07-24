FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 24, 2018 / 5:41 AM / Updated an hour ago

BMW manager Duesmann to become new Audi CEO - Handelsblatt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, July 24 (Reuters) - Volkswagen has hired BMW purchasing director Markus Duesmann to fill the post of Audi chief executive, German daily Handelsblatt reported on Tuesday.

Citing sources close to the Volkswagen group, Handelsblatt said Audi wants Duesmann to start as soon as possible.

However, due to a competition clause in his contract, Duesmann may be unable to take up the post until at least six months, Handelsblatt said.

BMW said on Monday Duesmann, who has been responsible for the carmaker’s purchasing and supplier network since October 2016, would be leaving the company for personal reasons, Handelsblatt said.

Audi is looking for a new CEO after it suspended Rupert Stadler following his arrest in mid-June as part of a broader probe into emissions cheating at the premium brand, which is part of Volkswagen Group.

Audi named sales executive Abraham Schot as an interim replacement with immediate effect after Stadler was detained. (Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.