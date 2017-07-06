FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US charges ex-Audi manager in emissions cheating case
#Market News
July 6, 2017 / 10:18 PM / a month ago

US charges ex-Audi manager in emissions cheating case

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday said it has charged a former Audi manager with directing employees at the company, a division of Volkswagen AG, to design software to cheat U.S. emissions tests in thousands of Audi diesel cars.

Giovanni Pamio, an Italian citizen, was charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States, wire fraud, and violation of the Clean Air Act, the Justice Department said in a news release.

VW in September 2015 admitted using sophisticated secret software in its cars to cheat exhaust emissions tests and pleaded guilty in March in a U.S. court to three felonies in connection with the scandal.

Volkswagen has agreed to spend as much as $25 billion in the United States to resolve claims from owners and regulators over polluting diesel vehicles and has offered to buy back about 500,000 vehicles. (Reporting by Chris Sanders; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

