October 16, 2018 / 9:03 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

German prosecutors fine Audi 800 mln eur for diesel violations

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 16 (Reuters) - German premium car brand Audi, a division of Volkswagen said it was fined 800 million euros ($927.12 million) on Tuesday for violations tied to six- and eight-cylinder diesel engines which did not conform to anti-pollution standards.

“Considering these special items the Audi Group will significantly undercut major financial key performance indicators forecasted for the fiscal year 2018,” Audi said in a regulatory statement.

Parent Volkswagen warned its earnings would also be affected.

Audi accepts the fine and will not lodge an appeal against it, the company said. By doing so, it said it admits its responsibility for the deviations from regulatory requirements. ($1 = 0.8629 euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

