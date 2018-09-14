FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 14, 2018 / 10:15 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Volkswagen board to discuss future of Audi CEO Stadler on Monday - Spiegel

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The supervisory board of Volkswagen will meet on Monday to discuss the future of Rupert Stadler, the suspended chief executive of its premium brand Audi, German magazine Der Spiegel reported on Friday.

The magazine said the board is due to decide whether Stadler, who has been in police custody since mid-June as part of a broader probe into emissions cheating at Audi, should give up his position.

Citing sources close to the company, Spiegel said it was probable that Stadler would be asked to relinquish the role.

Volkswagen declined to comment on the report.

In July, Volkswagen recruited BMW engine development and purchasing expert Markus Duesmann, who has been touted as potential successor to Stadler. (Reporting by Jan Schwartz Writing by Caroline Copley Editing by Maria Sheahan)

