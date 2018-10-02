FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 2, 2018 / 1:43 PM / in 2 hours

Volkswagen ousts Audi CEO amid emissions probe

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Volkswagen is terminating the contract of Rupert Stadler, the suspended chief executive of its premium brand Audi, with immediate effect, the carmaker said on Tuesday.

Stadler was forced to step down temporarily after he was taken into custody in mid-June on suspicion of interfering with an emissions investigation. Sales executive Bram Schot is acting as interim replacement.

Both VW and Audi have said that Stadler is presumed innocent unless proven otherwise.

Reporting by Maria Sheahan Additional reporting by Jan Schwartz Editing by Michelle Martin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
