German prosecutors file charges against 6 VW employees over dieselgate

FRANKFURT, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Prosecutors in Braunschweig, Germany on Tuesday filed charges against six Volkswagen employees for their role in helping the carmaker put heavily polluting diesel cars on German roads.

The employees worked at the carmaker between 2006 and 2015 and were below management board level, prosecutor Klaus Ziehe said, adding it was unclear whether they are still employed at the carmaker.

Volkswagen declined to comment.

Prosecutors accuse the unnamed employees of fraud and false advertising as well as tax evasion, since VW cars equipped with illegal emissions cheating software should not have received road worthiness certification and tax breaks. (Reporting by Edward Taylor and Jan Schwartz Editing by Madeline Chambers)