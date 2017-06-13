Dutch group to launch lawsuit against VW over emissions cheating

AMSTERDAM, June 13 (Reuters) - A Dutch group representing 180,000 Volkswagen owners said it was preparing a claim against the German auto manufacturer over the company's use of software designed to conceal the true level of nitrogen oxide emissions caused by its diesel cars.

The Volkswagen Car Claim Foundation said it had decided to take the step after discussions since 2015 with Volkswagen, Bosch and Dutch car dealerships that sold cars with the software had proved fruitless.

Dutch law has a mass claims procedure similar to class action suits in the United States, where Volkswagen is paying billions of dollars in regulatory fines, technical fixes and compensation to drivers

The Dutch Foundation said it was in talks with consumer claims groups in Germany, Austria and Switzerland among others to join in a pan-European suit against Volkswagen. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Mark Potter)