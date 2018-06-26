VW plans Wolfsburg closure 1-2 days a week to deal with WLTP

FRANKFURT, June 26 (Reuters) - Volkswagen on Tuesday said it plans to shut its Wolfsburg factory for 1-2 days a week between August and end September to deal with issues arising from a new engine emissions test cycle.

A new Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure, (WLTP), based on real-driving data rather than theoretical scenarios, has resulted in higher carbon dioxide emissions readings, delaying road certification and sales.

Volkswagen’s Zwickau factory will be closed on some days and components manufacturing will face resulting delays, the company said in a statement.

Volkswagen’s plant in Emden will also be closed on some days in the third and fourth quarter due to lackluster demand for midsized cars. (Reporting by Jan Schwartz and Edward Taylor)