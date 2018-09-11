FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 11, 2018 / 3:04 PM / Updated an hour ago

German consumer protection body to present class action against VW

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Sept 11 (Reuters) - German consumer protection association vzbz said on Tuesday it would, along with auto club ADAC, on Wednesday present a class action against Volkswagen over the carmaker’s manipulation of emissions software.

Vzbz wants to get compensation for owners of Volkswagen diesel cars that are not as environmentally friendly as the company says. That could affect more than 2 million diesel car owners. (Reporting by Hans-Edzard Busemann Writing by Michelle Martin Editing by Joseph Nasr)

