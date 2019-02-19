Volkswagen wins appeal against diesel car owner - German court

BERLIN, Feb 19 (Reuters) - A German court on Tuesday ruled in favour of Germany’s biggest carmaker Volkswagen in a case brought by a customer seeking compensation for having bought a diesel car affected by emissions cheating, a spokeswoman said.

The ruling clears the way for an appeal before Germany’s highest court, the BGH, which could set an important precedent for customers affected by the diesel scandal.

“We welcome today’s ruling”, Volkswagen said in a statement.

VW customers have filed thousands of lawsuits across Germany seeking compensation after buying cars affected by emissions cheating.

According to Volkswagen, there have been 22 rulings by German courts of appeal so far on customer cases related to the diesel scandal, all of which either Volkswagen or affiliated traders have won.

The plaintiff in Tuesday’s ruling, supported by myRight, a consumer body which also organised a group action against Volkswagen, will appeal the ruling at the BGH, myRight said.

A BGH ruling on the case, legally assessing Volkswagen’s responsibility and potential obligation to pay compensation towards car owners, would bind all other German jurisdictions.