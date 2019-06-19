Prague court rules Czech Skoda, VW owners qualify for $23 mln in compensation - report

PRAGUE, June 19 (Reuters) - A Prague district court has ruled that Czech owners of Skoda and Volkswagen cars qualify for 533 million crowns ($23.30 million) in compensation linked to the so-called Dieselgate emissions scandal, a news website reported on Wednesday.

The suit was filed by 2,435 people, the website www.seznamzpravy.cz reported. The decision is open to appeal.

Volkswagen admitted in September 2015 that it had cheated U.S. diesel emissions tests.