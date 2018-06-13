FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 13, 2018 / 4:27 PM / in 11 hours

Volkswagen CEO says still trying to overcome diesel cheating scandal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 13 (Reuters) - Volkswagen’s new Chief Executive Herbert Diess said the carmaker was still trying to overcome its emissions cheating scandal after German authorities ordered the Wolfsburg-based company to pay a 1 billion euro ($1.18 billion)fine.

“By doing this, Volkswagen takes responsibility for the diesel crisis,” Diess said in a statement on Wednesday after VW agreed to accept the fine.

“Further steps are necessary to restore trust in the company and the auto industry,” he said. ($1 = 0.8483 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer Writing by Edward Taylor Editing by Victoria Bryan)

