VW looks at converting its Emden plant to build electric cars - Handelsblatt

FRANKFURT, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Volkswagen will consider plans to convert its factories in Emden, and Hannover, Germany to build electric cars during a strategy review on November 16, German daily Handelsblatt said.

The carmaker is preparing to ramp up sales of electric cars as it struggles to make its combustion-engined vehicles comply with more stringent emissions rules introduced in the wake of a diesel-emissions cheating scandal.

Volkswagen currently builds the VW Passat passenger car in Emden but the sedan segment has suffered from sagging demand as customers flock to buy sports utility vehicles, prompting a review of the factory’s future.

Handelsblatt also said the multi-brand carmaking group will review plans to build a new plant for its Skoda brand, outside the Czech republic.

Volkswagen declined to comment on the review. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Adrian Croft)