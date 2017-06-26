FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German government, industry in talks about diesel recall -sources
June 26, 2017 / 12:13 PM / 2 months ago

German government, industry in talks about diesel recall -sources

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 26 (Reuters) - Germany's Transport Ministry is in talks with car manufacturers about updating the engine management software of up to 12 million diesel vehicles, people familiar with the talks told Reuters on Monday.

The cost of updating cars could amount to as much as 1.5 billion to 2.5 billion euros ($1.7-2.8 billion), and the ministry is demanding that vehicles with engines conforming to the euro-4, euro-5 and euro-6 standards be part of the recall, government sources said.

The ministry is in talks with German auto industry associations VDA and VDIK as well as representatives from local governments to try and cut nitrogen oxide pollution by about 25 percent, the sources said.

$1 = 0.8942 euros Reporting by Markus Wacket; Writing by Edward Taylor; Editing by Maria Sheahan

