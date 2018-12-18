German auto supplier to plead guilty, pay $35 mln fine in VW emissions case

WASHINGTON, Dec 18 (Reuters) - German auto supplier IAV Gmbh agreed to plead guilty and pay a $35 million fine for conspiring to assist Volkswagen AG in its effort to evade U.S. diesel emissions standards, the U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday.

IAV, which is 50 percent owned by Volkswagen, will serve two years of probation and be under the oversight of an independent monitor, the Justice Department said. Volkswagen has previously agreed to pay more than $25 billion in the United States, owing to claims from vehicle owners, environmental regulators, states and auto dealers, and has offered to buy back about 500,000 polluting U.S. vehicles. (Reporting by David Shepardson and Mike Spector; Editing by Tom Brown)