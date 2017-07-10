FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
REFILE-Dutch watchdog says Suzuki Vitara, Jeep Grand Cherokee may have violated emissions rules
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Pain for OxyContin maker
OxyContin
Pain for OxyContin maker
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
Politics
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
Reuters Focus
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 10, 2017 / 12:05 PM / a month ago

REFILE-Dutch watchdog says Suzuki Vitara, Jeep Grand Cherokee may have violated emissions rules

1 Min Read

(Refiles to remove extraneous text in headline)

ZOETERMEER, July 10 (Reuters) - The Dutch road authority said on Monday it had referred Suzuki and Fiat Chrysler's Jeep to prosecutors for using software that was "impermissible" and led to unacceptably high levels of toxic emissions.

It said it has ongoing investigations into the Vitara and Grand Cherokee models.

The RDW said in a statement its tests of more than a dozen car makers since the Volkswagen emissions scandal singled out Jeep and Suzuki, adding that other manufacturers were not found to have violated regulations. (Reporting by Toby Steling; Writing by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Louise Heavens)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.