Porsche to recall cars with "irregular" engine software

in 20 days
July 27, 2017 / 3:40 PM / in 20 days

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 27 (Reuters) - Porsche, the sportscar brand owned by Volkswagen on Thursday said it would recall cars equipped with "irregular" engine management software.

Porsche said it had discovered the software during an internal investigation, and that it had agreed to recall the vehicles to fix the problem.

German Transport Minister Alexander Dobrindt announced a recall of certain Porsche 3-litre Cayenne cars after finding illegal emissions controlling software in the vehicles.

Dobrindt told reporters he was withdrawing certification for the vehicles, and Porsche would bear 100 percent of the cost of the recalls. (Reporting by Edward Taylor, editing by Thomas Escritt)

